Editorials

Lawmakers' 'slush fund': Its time has passed

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

State lawmakers' $118 million “reserve” could help with Pennsylvania's projected multibillion-dollar budget shortfall. Often called a “slush fund,” it's less than fully accountable to taxpayers.

And lawmakers didn't tap it during the last, nine-month budget impasse, making its continuing existence even harder to justify.

Legislative leaders maintain that their reserve buttresses separation of powers, ensuring that the Legislature can operate even if a budget-battling governor cuts off normal funding. Yet during the last impasse, PennLive notes, House and Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats instead borrowed money and House Democrats instead got a Treasury advance, undercutting that rationale.

The reserve is audited annually by an outside firm hired by the Legislature. State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he would love to do an independent audit but can't, telling The Philadelphia Inquirer “it would take a statute.” Essentially, the Legislature makes sure that only it audits its own “slush fund” — despite that fund consisting of unspent taxpayer dollars from prior legislative budgets.

Even if it's accurate, self-accounting by the Legislature breeds suspicion. That suspicion would be side stepped with implementation of Rock the Capital activist Eric Epstein's idea: Return unspent legislative money to the general fund, where it would help close Pennsylvania's yawning budget gap. But if you think the Legislature's going to OK that voluntarily, perhaps you'd be interested in buying Harrisburg's Market Street Bridge.

