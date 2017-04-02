Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Keystone XL pipeline: Progress at last

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 10:50 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Despite the implosion of the GOP's half-baked American Health Care Act, and regardless of the latest firestorm over a tweet from President Trump, the administration did manage to move forward on a project stuck in the muck of liberal ideology for years: The Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The State Department's recent approval of the Canada-to-Texas pipeline reverses nearly a decade of deliberate foot-dragging by the Obama administration, which ultimately rejected the project in 2015. And yet the reason for rejection — Keystone's presumed climate-change detriments — was dismissed by President Obama's own State Department, which back in 2013 found that any adverse effects from the pipeline would be minimal.

And whether this oil from Canadian tar sands is pumped through a U.S. pipeline or shipped off to China, it's not going to stay in the ground.

Contrary to the foot-stomping hysterics from environmental elitists — who leave behind their own noxious emissions as they jet and motor from one cause to the next — America and the rest of the world run on oil, now and in the foreseeable future.

Moreover, incessant Keystone XL criticism is not credible when pipelines have a proven safety record and are considerably less risky than moving petroleum by rail through populated areas.

The 1,200-mile Keystone XL pipeline still has a long way to go through requisite state approvals and environmental groups' lawsuits. But at least now it can advance after being idled at the federal level by ideological opposition.

