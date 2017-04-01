Sunday pops
Updated 54 minutes ago
The Westmoreland County Republican Committee endorsing county-office candidates for the first time is good news for voters. With 42.5 percent of registered voters in a county where Democrats held a 2-to-1 advantage a decade ago, the GOP now can ensure two-party competition. That means more choices at the polls and greater ballot-box accountability for officeholders. It's a sharp contrast with Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, where Dems continue to dominate. But whichever party holds sway, one-party rule's never healthy for the body politic. … Regarding the “ransomware” cyber-attack on state Senate Democrats' computer system, Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, told Philly.com last week what he told Trib editors and reporters during a March 17 sit-down: Instead of paying hackers ransom to unlock its data, his caucus has been using cellphones and laptops while Microsoft rebuilds its desktop computers — and won't need any additional money to repair the damage. Seems that one way or the other, ransomware attacks end up being costly for their targets. … As if the political landscape wasn't strange enough already, The Oregonian reports that a “Portland Anarchist Road Care” group patched a few potholes, per the group's Facebook page, “to squash perceptions that anarchists only break windows and block roads. … (A)narchists do not desire chaos, we desire freedom and equality.” So now, anarchists are spinning themselves as constructive contributors to society. Time to scan the skies for flying pigs.