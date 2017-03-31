Saturday roundup
“Ukrainians struggling against continued Russian aggression should be devastated that President Trump invited Czech President Milos Zeman to the White House in April. ... Mr. Zeman is a frequent star of Kremlin outlets that (amplify and support) Putin's policies. He even notoriously supported the Russian claim that Kiev is ruled by fascists, but Trump doesn't seem to mind.”
— Gabriel Meyr, The Daily Caller
“Remind me not to ask Paul Ryan or his GOP House posse to ever arrange a one-car funeral ... . You get the impression that if the one-car funeral procession somehow miraculously made it to (the) cemetery, the Freedom Caucus purists would walk out because the florist delivered 227 flowers to the gravesite instead of 228.”
— Bernard Goldberg, Townhall
“(Health care) is an issue where what works counts, not what is virtuous. … (T)he idea is to pragmatically achieve a compromise and go from there, leaving the door open to reform and improvement, privatization here, state and federal subsidies there: This is what many Trump voters expect, and damn right.”
— Roger Kaplan, The American Spectator
“We have to seek out, regularly, the views of intelligent people who disagree with us. ... (W)e have to assume they have something to teach us, and that their motivations are not rotten ... . (T)his requires self-discipline, but what this really calls for is humility .”
— Blake Seitz, The Washington Free Beacon