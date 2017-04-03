Tuesday takes
Getting the lead out: In the unfolding saga of Pittsburgh's waterline woes, Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner wants to press the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to replace all lead lines in the city, including those privately owned. Officials say PWSA is prohibited from doing so because of the state Municipal Authorities Act. But if, in fact, private waterlines are part of the problem, should they not, as well, be part of the solution?
A church in the cross hairs: A series of miscommunications reportedly led to a $31,618 tax bill for the New Creation Family Worship Center in Greensburg, a black Pentecostal church, after it purchased the former New Life Tabernacle property in 2008. Trouble is, in these types of sales the property's tax-exempt status does not automatically transfer. Taxes went unpaid for three years before an exemption was secured. A final court hearing is pending. It would be better for all concerned to arrange a payment plan rather than convert a city asset into a real estate listing.
Sounds of summer: A harbinger of warm summer nights is the announcement of this year's SummerSounds concert series in Greensburg's St. Clair Park. Marking its 18th year, the free concert series has grown into a weekly city tradition. And it is fitting that this year, a new, nonprofit corporation will take over the shows' management from the city. That should allow for more flexibility in fundraising. Here's to star-filled nights of beautiful music, beginning June 2, made possible by a band of devoted volunteers.