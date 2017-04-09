U.N. Watch: The wrong ban

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Having failed abysmally to dissuade the nuclear ambitions of North Korea, despite various sanctions and ineffectual resolutions, the United Nations now presumes that a worldwide nuclear weapons ban somehow will stem the threat.

To no one's surprise, the U.S., Great Britain, France and about 20 other nations joined in opposition to the ban — along with (naturally) Russia and China. Not merely unrealistic, what's suggested would increase the danger from nations like North Korea (which reportedly test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast just last week), according to military and foreign affairs experts.

The U.N. has adopted a resolution to “negotiate a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading toward their total elimination,” according to Reuters. This echoes President Obama's call last May for a “world without nuclear weapons.”

But unfortunately for similarly minded ideologues, the nuclear genie has been long removed from its bottle.

“My view is the nuclear weapons ban is just not realistic,” said Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, the U.S. commander of NATO forces. And apart from nuclear wannabes like North Korean and Iran, Russia is “aggressively improving their modernization of their nuclear weapons,” he added.

More disturbing than instructive, the nuclear weapons ban pressed by the United Nations reveals a mindset ignorant of the realities in an increasingly dangerous world.