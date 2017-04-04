Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

'Ghost teachers': Education dollars misspent

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Amid the ceaseless clamor for more funding for K-12 public schools, more attention should be paid to where taxpayers' education dollars already go — such as to “ghost teachers,” who are on the public payroll but work for teachers unions.

Among Pennsylvania's 500 public school districts, 111 — almost one in four — “authorize ghost teachers in their collective bargaining agreements,” according to the Commonwealth Foundation. Among such districts, it lists about three dozen in Southwestern Pennsylvania, with union reimbursement covering “ghost teacher” costs in only a few.

In too many districts, “ghost teachers” — sometimes said to be on “release time” or “union release” — not only cash taxpayer-funded paychecks, they also accrue seniority and receive taxpayer-funded pensions and health benefits. Yet they do so not while working in classrooms, the foundation says, but “while working for a private organization” — a teachers union.

Thankfully, the Senate Education Committee has passed Senate Bill 494, which would ban full-time “ghost teachers,” allowing only up to 30 days' leave annually for union administrative duties. It's a bill that the full Senate and the House should pass, and Gov. Tom Wolf should sign into law.

Every tax dollar spent on “ghost teachers” is a dollar not spent on education . And that's what makes “ghost teachers” glaring examples of the need to better spend education dollars rather than perpetually tapping taxpayers for more.

