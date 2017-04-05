The Thursday wrap
The Democratic Republic of Congo and the United Nations say they will separately investigate the deaths of Michael Sharp, who grew up in Westmoreland County, along with his Swedish colleague and their interpreter, all of whom were working with a U.N. peacekeeping mission when they were abducted March 12. The task is all the more challenging when the U.N. mission in Congo “is aiding a government that is inflicting predatory behavior against its own people,” according to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Instead of any diplomatic double talk, we trust feet will be held to the fire to get answers in this most disturbing case. ... The latest legislation to bring Pennsylvania's Prohibition-era liquor-control laws into the 21st century would allow retailers outside the state's monopoly to sell hard liquor. No doubt this would benefit rural areas where state stores are sparse. But state-run retail outlets would remain and franchise locations would be limited so as not to compete with state stores. So much for a free-market alternative with competitive pricing. Such baby steps are a poor substitute for full liquor privatization. ... The birth of Carson James Miller truly became a family affair with the assistance of Dad and the newborn's two sisters in their North Huntingdon home. Kudos to dad Jeremy and mom Aimee Miller in the delivery of their son —and, of course, to the 911 dispatcher who talked Jeremy through it. Here's hoping that at some date in the distant future, this couple will regale their grandchildren with this tale.