Editorials

Venezuela's 'reversal': Maduro's power still grows

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Venezuela's opposition activists clash with riot police during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 4 hours ago

Loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's Supreme Court has reversed an outrageous ruling that effectively neutralized that country's equivalent to Congress — the National Assembly controlled by the opposition Voluntad Popular party. But the court still handed Mr. Maduro effective autonomy over oil deals his cash-strapped government desperately needs, despite a constitutional requirement that the National Assembly approve such deals.

Alleged fraud by three Voluntad Popular lawmakers in the 2015 elections earlier had led the court to declare any National Assembly action invalid while they retain their seats and to overturn “almost every piece of legislation passed,” per Bloomberg. Amid outcry from near and far, the court reversed its assumption of the National Assembly's powers. But Reuters reports the court left intact its empowerment of Maduro to authorize joint ventures with Venezuela's state-owned oil company that the National Assembly wouldn't approve. Bloomberg says those deals are “potentially with allies including China and Russia — that typically involve signing bonuses paid to the government.”

That enables Maduro and his United Socialist Party to perpetuate Venezuelans' suffering amid the 1,000-percent-plus inflation and shortages of food and medicine, which the government has caused despite Venezuela's oil wealth.

With less regard for constitutional separation of powers, rule of law and the Venezuelan people than Maduro has for his own political survival, the end of his regime can't come soon enough.

