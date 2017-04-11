Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Putin's protesters

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
In America, the right to protest is sacrosanct. Thousands have done so against President Donald Trump. But expressing the same contempt in Russia for Vladimir Putin can be a quick ticket to prison — or something a lot worse.

Rightfully so, the Trump administration has denounced the harsh treatment of Russian demonstrators of late: “The United States strongly condemns the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters throughout Russia.”

Yet Mr. Trump takes no issue with Mr. Putin. This was a honeymoon that should have never started.

Massive anti-corruption protests in Russia have blasted the powerful and wealthy — primarily Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Demonstrators who previously were ignored now are being locked up. Among other developments:

• Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin's most formidable rival, was arrested and spent 15 days in jail.

• A lawyer for the Magnitsky family, Nikolai Gorokhov, was seriously injured when he “fell” from a fourth-floor window. (Mr. Gorokhov represented Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, who found himself on the wrong side of Putin and died in prison, reportedly because of lack of medical care). The official “accident” account was that Mr. Gorokhov was installing a bathtub at the time.

It's impossible to separate Vladimir Putin from the thuggery that envelops him. Any attempt to sanitize him, for whatever reason, is a fool's errand.

