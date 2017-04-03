Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Bureaucratic blight: Abandoned buildings are more than an eyesore for some communities. They can also be dangerous. Some are on the verge of collapsing. Some are drug dens. Some are used as shelters by criminals and people who are up to no good. Case and point — a building in New Kensington that was burned down by arsonists last week. The building was identified by the city in 2015 as a top priority to be torn down. But it is still standing. The demolition is caught up in bureaucratic red tape. The state is concerned about the presence of asbestos. What asbestos? The building has been gutted by two arsons. It's time to get the job done before it collapses on its own and someone gets injured. That could be a firefighter if there is another arson there. The state and the city need to untangle the red tape that's holding up the demolition — and urgently.

Getting the lead out: In the unfolding saga of Pittsburgh's waterline woes, Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner wants to press the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to replace all lead lines in the city, including those privately owned. Officials say PWSA is prohibited from doing so because of the state Municipal Authorities Act. But if, in fact, private waterlines are part of the problem, should they not, as well, be part of the solution?

