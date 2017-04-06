Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 6, 2017
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
A panel of experts chosen by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto to address problems at the PWSA meet in the City-County Building.

Lance: To tapping blameless ratepayers' wallets. Mayor Bill Peduto says updating Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority pipes and treatment equipment will cost up to $5 billion, plus $411 million to replace lead service lines and $1 billion to retire $750 million in debt. So rates could double, even triple. Alex Thomson, lately resigned as PWSA board chairman, says, “Everybody wants clean, safe water, but they're not willing to pay for it.” What ratepayers are unwilling to pay, Mr. Thomson, are bills accrued because officials so badly mismanaged PWSA for so long.

On the “Watch List”: A REAL ID fix. Passed by the state Senate and sent to the House, legislation from Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, repeals a 2012 law forbidding participation in the federal program, creates a “standard” or “REAL ID-compliant” driver's-license option and directs PennDOT to seek another Department of Homeland Security extension, lest Pennsylvanians need passports to fly anywhere come 2018. But what if another DHS extension isn't forthcoming?

Laurel (with a caveat): To tourism's economic impact. It's great that studies show Palace Theater visitors annually add $9 million to the local economy and that tourism supports almost 5,000 Westmoreland County jobs and almost 12 percent of the three-county Laurel Highlands region's jobs. The caveat: Can tourism ever grow enough for Westmoreland and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau to stop using lodging-tax dollars to unfairly pick winners among tourist-focused businesses?

