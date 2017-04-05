Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Home-opener traffic: Avert commuter nightmare

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
PNC Park basks in the sun as traffic makes its way across the Roberto Clemente Bridge. (Trib file photo)

Updated 4 hours ago

Good luck to the Pirates in Friday's home opener — and even better luck to commuters just trying to get home from Pittsburgh at a reasonable hour that day — without a repeat of last Aug. 19's traffic nightmare.

That day's Pirates home game was the first after the Andy Warhol Bridge closed for work that continues to shut it to traffic. With the neighboring Roberto Clemente Bridge closed to vehicles, as it always is for PNC Park games, traffic got so bad that — for example — a Port Authority bus driver stuck on the Rachel Carson Bridge let passengers off to walk instead. And that was with a 7:05 p.m. game drawing about 32,000 fans — not a 1:05 p.m. game such as Friday's, which is likely to draw a capacity crowd.

Regarding the Aug. 19 fiasco, Allegheny County's deputy public works director claimed it was “difficult to guess where additional delays will be and how to solve them” — despite a huge traffic jam hardly being a “guess” when two bridges so near the ballpark are closed to vehicles on game day. No, that's more like a virtual certainty.

And though a spokeswoman said Pittsburgh police always are present to help with North Shore event traffic, the Trib found just the opposite: “No officers were at the Carson Bridge as of 5 p.m. (Aug. 19).”

Downtown workers who just want to get home deserve far better this Friday than they got from officials last Aug. 19: planning and actions that avert a home-opener traffic nightmare of comparable scale.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.