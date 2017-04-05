Home-opener traffic: Avert commuter nightmare

Good luck to the Pirates in Friday's home opener — and even better luck to commuters just trying to get home from Pittsburgh at a reasonable hour that day — without a repeat of last Aug. 19's traffic nightmare.

That day's Pirates home game was the first after the Andy Warhol Bridge closed for work that continues to shut it to traffic. With the neighboring Roberto Clemente Bridge closed to vehicles, as it always is for PNC Park games, traffic got so bad that — for example — a Port Authority bus driver stuck on the Rachel Carson Bridge let passengers off to walk instead. And that was with a 7:05 p.m. game drawing about 32,000 fans — not a 1:05 p.m. game such as Friday's, which is likely to draw a capacity crowd.

Regarding the Aug. 19 fiasco, Allegheny County's deputy public works director claimed it was “difficult to guess where additional delays will be and how to solve them” — despite a huge traffic jam hardly being a “guess” when two bridges so near the ballpark are closed to vehicles on game day. No, that's more like a virtual certainty.

And though a spokeswoman said Pittsburgh police always are present to help with North Shore event traffic, the Trib found just the opposite: “No officers were at the Carson Bridge as of 5 p.m. (Aug. 19).”

Downtown workers who just want to get home deserve far better this Friday than they got from officials last Aug. 19: planning and actions that avert a home-opener traffic nightmare of comparable scale.