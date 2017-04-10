Tuesday takes
Cleared for takeoff?: Initially Southern Airways Express flights from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to Pittsburgh International Airport were supposed to get off the ground at the end of 2016. Then that got pushed back to late spring. Now we're told the time frame is October. Optimism over these commuter flights has waned considerably, which should concern Westmoreland County airport officials: Any multimillion-dollar terminal expansion plans at Arnold Palmer should be premised on landing a second commercial carrier.
Death spiral: Across the region, drug-overdose deaths were up dramatically in 2016 over 2015, and still there's no end in sight. Westmoreland County's 174 fatal overdoses amounted to a 38 percent increase over the prior year. Allegheny County saw overdose deaths increase nearly 44 percent to 610. Consider this another wake-up call to an unending nightmare.
Place your bets: Reservations over the state's entry into slots gambling years ago are a distant memory as the General Assembly advances a bill authorizing tablet gambling in boarding areas at eight Pennsylvania airports, including Arnold Palmer Regional and Pittsburgh International. So while you're waiting for your flight, why not lose a few bucks, eh? Gambling succeeds because the “house” — now in partnership with the state — more often than not wins. And just because there would be tablet gambling at the Unity airport doesn't qualify Westmoreland County for a share of assessment grants pocketed by counties that host brick-and-mortar casinos.