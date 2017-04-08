Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Stifling free speech: Academia's 'Cone of Silence'

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Replicas of Republican presidential candidates Jeb Bush, left, and Marco Rubio face off in the free speech zone on the campus of the University of Colorado in October 2015. (AP)

Updated 23 minutes ago

Cordoning off free speech to restricted “zones” on college campuses has prompted a lawsuit against the nation's largest community college system. Sadly, just such a legal fulcrum has become necessary to pry open the closed perspective of academia.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) is representing Pierce College student Kevin Shaw, 27, in litigation after he was forbidden to hand out copies of the U.S. Constitution outside the campus' “free speech zone.” At Pierce, that's reportedly confined to a 616-square-foot area — or about three parking spaces.

Under a policy by the Los Angeles Community College District, a network of nine schools with about 150,000 students, the president of each college designates a free-speech zone on campus.

The L.A. community colleges are hardly alone. FIRE estimates that one in 10 American campuses has a restricted free-speech zone. “This fight is about a student's right to engage in free thinking and debate while attending college in America,” Mr. Shaw says.

Is it any wonder that outside the “Get Smart”-esque campus-designed “Cone of Silence,” contrarian views increasingly prompt scorn and even violence — to the point where speaker invitations are rescinded out of fear of riots?

Ever so gradually America's centers of higher education have become incubators of indoctrination, pushing free speech (and free thought) to the margins. It is high time for the duly concerned to push back — hard.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.