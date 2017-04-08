Sunday pops
Erik Arneson, state Office of Open Records chief, reports via his Open Records in Pennsylvania blog that among 830 Right-to-Know Law requests that the OOR fielded last year, “about 91 percent” were “misdirected” by people who wanted records from other agencies but mistakenly filed requests with the OOR. “However, the OOR responds to every request, and for the misdirected ones, we try to point the requester to (the) best agency,” he writes. Such helpfulness with transparency is too rare in government at all levels. … PoliticsPA says pundit Ben Shapiro's speech made last weekend's PA Leadership Conference “a showcase for the uneasy alliance between Trumpism and conservatism,” with many remaining “silent through the portions … where he critiqued the Trump movement, while others applauded every criticism.” Also speaking was conservative state House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall, a still officially unofficial 2018 gubernatorial candidate. Whether the GOP nominee is Mr. Turzai, state Sen. Scott “Donald Trump-light” Wagner, R-York County, or someone else, look for Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election campaign to try to make that division as much of an issue for state Republicans as it already is for the national GOP. ... In late March, 500 of Harrisburg High School's 1,100 students received suspension notices for excessive unexcused absences, according to PennLive. It called the move “part of a crackdown” by a new principal. Say what you will about Woody Allen, but he hit on a truth about education when he said “80 percent of success is showing up.”