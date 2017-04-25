Immigration enforcement: An encouraging trend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Record reductions in illegal immigration at America's southwestern border didn't result from a multibillion-dollar “great” wall. And it's not the upshot of some carrot-dangling, amnesty-centric immigration policy.

Consistent, concerted immigration law enforcement — not just at the border but also in the nation's interior — is making a substantial difference, according to immigration authorities. Fewer arrests correspond to an overall lower level of illegal immigration, authorities say.

“(Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has started working in the interior, unlike other times. So that message resonates,” former Border Patrol Chief David Aguilar told the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Compared to last year, apprehensions at the southwestern border are down 67 percent through March, Mr. Aguilar said. That's before even a single new Border Patrol agent is hired or the first mile of border wall is built.

Today's successful immigration enforcement exposes the lip service paid to it by the Obama and Bush administrations. It also should refocus attention on how America protects its southern border — and whether President Trump's border wall is necessary. One estimate put the wall's cost at about $35 million per mile for less than 75 miles of wall.

Investment in 21st-century immigration enforcement, utilizing modern technology and manpower, is a far superior alternative to laying bricks in a wall.