Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 7, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

“(W)omen working for (Democrat U.S. Sen. Elizabeth) Warren were paid just 71 cents for every dollar paid to men during the 2016 fiscal year … . Warren said on last year's Equal Pay Day that the American workplace was ‘rigged against women' and called it a ‘national day of embarrassment' … .”

— Brent Scher, The Washington Free Beacon

“(A)ny time, and any place, that those in power are unchallenged and unaccountable ... the situation feeds the worst impulses of human nature. Always has, always will. Philadelphia has been virtually a one-party city since the 1950s.”

— Beth Grossman, GOP candidate for Philadelphia district attorney, in a Philadelphia Inquirer column

“A new poll by Pew Research showed that 73 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of Democrats believe that ‘tensions between President Trump and the news media are getting in the way of Americans' access to important political news.' … The poll, however, did not survey who was to blame for the relationship.”

— Eddie Scarry, Washington Examiner

“Syria's sarin (gas) was supposed to be destroyed. Except, evidently, it wasn't. Instead, it was used Tuesday on an Idlib hospital. … What we can't do is trust (Bashar) Assad … . That goes for Russia and Iran, too. Diplomacy with thugs is only as good as the will to enforce it and retaliate when agreements are broken and lines are crossed. It's a lesson Obama never learned, but Trump must.”

— Benny Avni, New York Post

