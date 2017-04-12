Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Citizens' cellphones at U.S. borders: Pass get-a-warrant bill

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection station in Erie, Pa. (Trib file photo)

All Americans should treasure Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure — and thus should cheer legislation that would end the repugnant, increasingly common practice of seizing and searching U.S. citizens' cellphones at airports and other border crossings.

The Protecting Data at the Border Act would close a longstanding case-law loophole that prevents the Fourth Amendment from applying at the border — even to U.S. citizens. It would require Customs and Border Protection agents to obtain warrants to access citizens' cellphones and ensure that traveling Americans are advised of their legal rights before CBP agents ask them for their online user names and passwords, The Washington Times reports.

The bill was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rand Paul, R-Ky. The House version was introduced by Reps. Jared Polis, D-Colo., Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Blake Farenthold, R-Texas. They likely don't agree on many other issues, but their bipartisan unity on this one is a heartening indication of just how important upholding the Fourth Amendment is.

“As the Supreme Court unanimously recognized in 2014, innovation does not render the Fourth Amendment obsolete,” Mr. Paul notes. Indeed, what's obsolete is the legal framework that has allowed this noxious CBP practice.

To reaffirm the Fourth Amendment, that legal framework must be updated for the 21st century — by swiftly passing the Protecting Data at the Border Act.

