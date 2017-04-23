Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

U.N. Watch: U.K.'s Israel epiphany

Sunday, April 23, 2017
REUTERS
The government of Prime Minister Theresa May has made it clear it will no longer tolerate the United Nations' excoriation of Israel. (Reuters)

In a welcome change of pace for the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United Kingdom recently revised its vote and joined the U.S. in opposing a “perverse” resolution that blasts Israel for allegedly mistreating Druze residents of the Golan Heights.

Previously the U.K. along with other European Union states abstained on the annual resolution, which is introduced by Syria's Bashar Assad regime or by a surrogate Islamic entity, according to the monitoring group U.N. Watch.

But the government of Prime Minister Theresa May has made clear that it will vote against all five annual HRC Israel resolutions if the contemptible council doesn't abandon its anti-Israel bias.

In a statement the U.K. references 250 terrorist attacks last year leading to the deaths of at least 30 Israelis. More to the point: “(F)or as long as terrorists are treated as martyrs, peace will prove distant.”

HRC consistently turns a blind eye to stabbings, “auto-jihad” and other terrorist acts against Israelis perpetrated by Arab terrorists.

“Justice is blind and impartial. This selective focus on Israel is neither,” the UK notes.

Observers say Britain simply is aligning itself closer to Washington as the former moves to separate itself from the EU. No matter. Standing up against the council's despicable anti-Israel bias is the right thing to do. The question now is whether other council members will be moved to do the same.

