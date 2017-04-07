Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Attack on Syria: Message received?

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 7, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
In this image released by the Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea. President Donald Trump ordered a massive military strike on a Syrian air base on in retaliation for a 'barbaric' chemical attack he blamed on President Bashar al-Assad. (AFP PHOTO / US NAVY)

There's an unwritten policy in glassware and curio shops: If you break it, you buy it. President Trump didn't necessarily “break” President Bashar Assad with Friday's cruise-missile attack. Syria's despicable despot, with Russia's help, is as entrenched as ever. What Mr. Trump has bought, for now, is another front in an unending series of Middle East conflicts.

Is this not the same kind of conflict, in the broader mess that is today's Middle East, that candidate Trump warned against?

No question — Mr. Assad's chemical gas attack earlier this week against Syrian civilians in a rebel-held city — killing at least 86 people, including 27 children – is an atrocity that demanded a U.S. response. But similar U.S. actions, most notably in Libya to dispatch strongman Moammar Gadhafi, didn't improved conditions on the ground. Whereas “deterrence” against the slaughter of Libyan civilians was the goal then, the attack on Mr. Gadhafi's regime left Libya in chaos.

The Syrian strikes that targeted an air base, reportedly to prevent it from being used to launch more sarin gas attacks against civilians, was precise and limited. Reportedly there were no Russian troop casualties. But despite an advance warning to Moscow, the missile barrage prompted Russia's predictable condemnation.

What other options — sanctions, a Syrian no-fly zone — did Team Trump explore first, if any, before ordering an attack?

Certainly Assad's barbarity demanded a U.S. response. Whether Mr. Trump's message was received should be evident in short order.

