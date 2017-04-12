The Thursday wrap
Updated 17 minutes ago
It's disturbing, at the minimum, that a Feb. 17 unannounced state inspection of UPMC Shadyside would flag the hospital's improper storage of clean and soiled linens after an internal UPMC report, which surfaced in January, revealed mold growth on linens delivered to UPMC Montefiore. Amid the various challenges facing health-care providers today, keeping sheets clean is about as basic as hospital care gets. ... Keeping the Roberto Clemente Bridge open to vehicles during the majority of Pirates home games this year (with the nearby Andy Warhol Bridge closed for construction) is a kernel of common sense in a pressure cooker of traffic congestion. For weekday workers who struggle to get into and out of the city on game days, every little bit of traffic relief helps. But where was this illuminating logic last August before the closure of the Andy Warhol Bridge added to commuters' traffic nightmare? ... If all the studies about adding Pennsylvania Turnpike exits in Westmoreland County were laid out page-by-page, end-to-end, they'd reach from Penn (or Mt. Pleasant) Township to Pittsburgh — and back again. Never mind the cost for an interchange — an estimated $29.6 million, plus requisite improvements for existing roads to handle the traffic. Last we checked, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission wasn't struggling to decide where to spend its largess. And until a big pot of gold is found to pay for such wishful thinking, let's dispense with any more pocket-diving turnpike-exchange studies that lead nowhere.