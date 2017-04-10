Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Ecological recovery: There's no better example of how a few people can dramatically improve our environment than Roaring Run in Kiski Township. For decades, the Roaring Run Watershed Association has labored to clean up mine pollution and provide trail recreation for the public. Stocking trout in Roaring Run, once poisonous to life, shows how far they've come.

Death spiral: Across the region, drug-overdose deaths were up dramatically in 2016 over 2015, and still there's no end in sight. Westmoreland County's 174 fatal overdoses amounted to a 38 percent increase over the prior year. Allegheny County saw overdose deaths increase nearly 44 percent to 610. “It's tragic, and if people don't think it's impacting them, they are wrong,” says Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha. Consider this another wake-up call to an unending nightmare.

FEMA fleecing: Yikes, federal flood insurance is getting expensive! Most of us understand the need for flood insurance but steep rate increases are drawing the ire of many who live in flood plains, especially those who've never been flooded. Of course, the money has to come from somewhere, but federal subsidies need to return to make the policies affordable.

