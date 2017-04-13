Laurels & Lances
Lance: To swiping swans. Ligonier's Gray Goose offered a $2,000 reward for the safe return of swans Bonnie and Clyde — that frequented a pond behind the restaurant for several years — and their five eggs. A silver work van with a loud exhaust is suspected of playing a role in the theft early on April 4. These wild creatures shouldn't be pets. And they shouldn't have been removed from their habitat. But greed unfortunately entices the weak-minded, as swans sell online for up to $5,000.
On the “Watch List”: Port Authority's CEO search. The Allegheny County transit agency will pay a Maryland firm as much as $111,575 (plus $20,000 in expenses) to find a new CEO who could make $50,000 more than Ellen McLean, its $224,771-a-year interim CEO. Yet the perpetually cash-strapped agency last year rejected all but three among dozens of requests to add service. That calls Port Authority priorities into question — to say the least.
Laurel: To the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the Detroit Red Wings missing this postseason, the Pens now hold the NHL record for making the playoffs — 11 straight seasons. But as defending champions, league-leading goal-scorer Sidney Crosby and his teammates have far higher achievements in mind. Their first order of business is defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the second game of their best-of-seven, opening-round series set for 7 p.m. today at PPG Paints Arena. Hopefully, another Stanley Cup parade Downtown awaits in June. Let's go Pens!