Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
A swan takes flight from a pond on the property of the Gray Goose Lakeside Lounge in Ligonier township. (Trib photo)

Updated 28 minutes ago

Lance: To swiping swans. Ligonier's Gray Goose offered a $2,000 reward for the safe return of swans Bonnie and Clyde — that frequented a pond behind the restaurant for several years — and their five eggs. A silver work van with a loud exhaust is suspected of playing a role in the theft early on April 4. These wild creatures shouldn't be pets. And they shouldn't have been removed from their habitat. But greed unfortunately entices the weak-minded, as swans sell online for up to $5,000.

On the “Watch List”: Port Authority's CEO search. The Allegheny County transit agency will pay a Maryland firm as much as $111,575 (plus $20,000 in expenses) to find a new CEO who could make $50,000 more than Ellen McLean, its $224,771-a-year interim CEO. Yet the perpetually cash-strapped agency last year rejected all but three among dozens of requests to add service. That calls Port Authority priorities into question — to say the least.

Laurel: To the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the Detroit Red Wings missing this postseason, the Pens now hold the NHL record for making the playoffs — 11 straight seasons. But as defending champions, league-leading goal-scorer Sidney Crosby and his teammates have far higher achievements in mind. Their first order of business is defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the second game of their best-of-seven, opening-round series set for 7 p.m. today at PPG Paints Arena. Hopefully, another Stanley Cup parade Downtown awaits in June. Let's go Pens!

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.