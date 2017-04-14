Reclassifying marijuana: The right move

With Pennsylvania, 27 other states and the District of Columbia legalizing medical marijuana and Colorado and other states succeeding with legalized recreational use, pot's prohibition time has passed.

But that political reality needs to be reflected at the federal level, as well.

The latest effort toward that end is a bill authored by two freshmen U.S. House members from Florida, Republican Matt Gaetz and Democrat Darren Soto. Their bill would move marijuana off the feds' Schedule I of heroin and other drugs with “no currently accepted medical use” and “a high potential for abuse” — where it clearly doesn't belong (and never did) — to Schedule III, where it would fit much better among anabolic steroids, testosterone and other drugs “with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.”

Mr. Gaetz says the bill would ease obstacles to research on marijuana and to legal marijuana businesses' use of the banking system. He adds that “we do not need to continue with a policy that turns thousands of young people into felons every year. Nor do we need to punish the millions of people who are sick and seeking medical help.”

Other legislation that would end federal marijuana prohibition — period — would be preferable. But this Florida duo's bill would take an important step toward the commonsense goal of flat-out, nationwide medical and recreational marijuana legalization, regulation and taxation.