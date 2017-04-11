The Syria situation: No mission creep

Pentagon strategists and U.S. commanders on Monday insisted that the pinpointed missile bombardment of the Shayrat air base in western Syria was a one-time strike ordered in retaliation for the regime's chemical-weapons attack against civilians. It does not presage America's entry into Syria's 6-year civil war.

And yet the danger of U.S. mission creep looms.

Clearly the chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians in Syria's Idlib province was an intolerable atrocity. It's also painfully clear that the Obama administration's assurance that Syria's chemical-weapons threat had been eliminated was, at best, premature — and at worse, duplicitous.

But before Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly poisoned his own people, President Trump opposed direct action against his Moscow-backed regime. Since then the White House has suggested that Mr. Assad must go — but later insisted that its “posture” hasn't changed.

Regime change doesn't mean bombing Damascus. Assad's descent from power should be the thrust of U.S. diplomacy, not the target of military action. An outright attack “would bog down U.S. military forces in Syria for years, fighting not only the Assad regime, but Hezbollah, Iran and possibly Russia,” according to James Phillips of The Daily Signal.

Job One for the U.S. military remains the eradication of ISIS. If Assad has any sense at all, given Mr. Trump's unsubtle message, he will abandon even the thought of using chemical weapons again.