Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Syria situation: No mission creep

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Pentagon strategists and U.S. commanders on Monday insisted that the pinpointed missile bombardment of the Shayrat air base in western Syria was a one-time strike ordered in retaliation for the regime's chemical-weapons attack against civilians. It does not presage America's entry into Syria's 6-year civil war.

And yet the danger of U.S. mission creep looms.

Clearly the chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians in Syria's Idlib province was an intolerable atrocity. It's also painfully clear that the Obama administration's assurance that Syria's chemical-weapons threat had been eliminated was, at best, premature — and at worse, duplicitous.

But before Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly poisoned his own people, President Trump opposed direct action against his Moscow-backed regime. Since then the White House has suggested that Mr. Assad must go — but later insisted that its “posture” hasn't changed.

Regime change doesn't mean bombing Damascus. Assad's descent from power should be the thrust of U.S. diplomacy, not the target of military action. An outright attack “would bog down U.S. military forces in Syria for years, fighting not only the Assad regime, but Hezbollah, Iran and possibly Russia,” according to James Phillips of The Daily Signal.

Job One for the U.S. military remains the eradication of ISIS. If Assad has any sense at all, given Mr. Trump's unsubtle message, he will abandon even the thought of using chemical weapons again.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.