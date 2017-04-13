Good Friday: Dying for a lie?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Editor's note: On this Good Friday, a shortened version of a special Eastertide editorial:

Easter is the gauntlet of Christianity, a faith founded on the fact or falsehood of the Resurrection. As the Bible proclaims in 1 Corinthians 15:14, “(I)f Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain.”

And if Christ is risen?

Writes C.S. Lewis in his book “Mere Christianity”: “You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God: or else a madman or something worse.” John 14:6 underscores his point by quoting Jesus' claim to divinity: “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

Obviously, many disagree. Efforts to debunk the Resurrection are legion.

But author Josh McDowell answers such speculation with a question: “Who would die for a lie?” In his best-selling book, “More Than a Carpenter,” Mr. McDowell points to the illogic of Jesus' followers fanned out across the Roman Empire to fearlessly preach what they knew to be false — the message of a living Christ. Yet preach it they did; all — save one — martyred as a consequence of their fidelity to the message of life.

Consequently, Easter serves as a perennial challenge to the living to embrace or reject the validity of the Resurrection and all its implications. It also stands as a perennial rebuke to those who waver between two irreconcilable camps.