Tuesday takes
Updated 57 minutes ago
Not so fast: Duquesne University is not going to quietly place itself under the obtuse thumb of the National Labor Relations Board. The NLRB has rejected the Catholic university's argument that it's a religious institution exempt from the board's jurisdiction. This, after an NLRB ruling recognizing the university's adjunct faculty association as a collective-bargaining organization. The union says Duquesne's appeal is nothing more than posturing. Not when the Supreme Court has recognized that the power of the NLRB presents “serious First Amendment threats when asserted over faculty unions at religious-affiliated institutions,” wrote university President Ken Gormley. Here's to fighting a worthwhile fight.
Healthful competition?: Allegheny Health Network's plans to open an outpatient center in Excela Health territory — about 15 minutes away from the under-construction Excela Square at Latrobe — introduces a shot of competition in the area where little exists. And that's fine if both health care centers are sustainable. But if one ends up in a pool of red ink, who ultimately pays for the loss?
R.I.P.: As the region mourned the death of Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, news of another leader's passing rocked the area. Billionaire Henry L. Hillman, 98, had a keen mind for business, evidenced by his many accomplishments. His business acumen was surpassed only by his philanthropic devotion. Locally Mr. Hillman donated millions to medicine, science and technology, notably $10 million to establish the Hillman Cancer Center. He died Friday at UPMC Shadyside. May he rest in peace.