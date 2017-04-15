Sunday pops
Having served two years in prison, disgraced former state House Speaker John Perzel, R-Philadelphia, seemingly caught a break April 5. A Superior Court ruling struck down the $1 million in restitution that was part of his sentence for his 2011 public-corruption conviction, which remains intact. The ruling said the state can't be considered a victim for such purposes. But PennLive reports his case was remanded to a Dauphin County court for resentencing, “in part because (Superior Court) noted that the trial judge may wish to revisit the amount of fines imposed on Perzel in light of erasure of the restitution.” Don't spend that $1 million on anything else just yet, Mr. Perzel. … Ride-sharing giant Uber will pay $3.5 million to settle its Commonwealth Court appeal against the record $11.36 million that the Public Utility Commission tried to fine Uber for operating without permission in 2014. Meanwhile, Reuters says, a ruling in a lawsuit “filed by Italy's major traditional taxi associations” blocked use of Uber apps, promotions and advertisements, essentially banning Uber in Italy. Sorry, Uber, but you can't appeal that ruling in Pennsylvania. … And finally, causing turmoil in Israeli politics is — wait for it — Britney Spears. CNN reports security and logistical concerns related to her first concert ever in Israel, set for July 3 in Tel Aviv, led the Labor Party to delay until July 4 its scheduled July 3 primary to elect a chairman. It remains unclear whether a spokesman who said Labor leaders “aren't concerned about voters favoring Spears over the party” was lip-syncing.