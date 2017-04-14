Saturday roundup
“Critics of Vladimir Putin are very, very careless about their health. Have you noticed? They drink tea that kills them. They commit suicide in the oddest, unlikeliest ways. They go and get maimed. Yes, they are very careless people.”
— Jay Nordlinger, National Review's The Corner
“Russia's defense industry is desperate to sell late-model weapons abroad. ... All but one of the 59 cruise missiles we launched hit their targets. Moscow's generals immediately insisted that half of our missiles had gone astray. Why? Because Russia's own cruise-missile attack in Syria last year was a mess, with over half of their weapons failing. Note that Russia's first response was a frantic attempt to defend the quality of its weapons, not to defend (Bashar) Assad.”
— Ralph Peters, New York Post
“The quibble that the missiles were overkill, that America was not threatened, misses the crucial point. A message to Bashar Assad is a message to Kim Jong-un, a message to the mullahs in Tehran is a message from the White House to the old KGB hand in Moscow that Barack Obama does not live here anymore.”
— Wesley Pruden, The Washington Times
“Accumulating evidence ... indicates something is up on North Korea. … (W)e checked President Trump's public schedule for (this past Tuesday). ... ‘In the evening, the President will have a working dinner with senior military leaders.' Chances are they're not gaming the NFL Draft.”
—Andrew Malcolm, HotAir