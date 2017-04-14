Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 14, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Kremlin in Moscow. (AP photo)

Updated 33 minutes ago

“Critics of Vladimir Putin are very, very careless about their health. Have you noticed? They drink tea that kills them. They commit suicide in the oddest, unlikeliest ways. They go and get maimed. Yes, they are very careless people.”

— Jay Nordlinger, National Review's The Corner

“Russia's defense industry is desperate to sell late-model weapons abroad. ... All but one of the 59 cruise missiles we launched hit their targets. Moscow's generals immediately insisted that half of our missiles had gone astray. Why? Because Russia's own cruise-missile attack in Syria last year was a mess, with over half of their weapons failing. Note that Russia's first response was a frantic attempt to defend the quality of its weapons, not to defend (Bashar) Assad.”

— Ralph Peters, New York Post

“The quibble that the missiles were overkill, that America was not threatened, misses the crucial point. A message to Bashar Assad is a message to Kim Jong-un, a message to the mullahs in Tehran is a message from the White House to the old KGB hand in Moscow that Barack Obama does not live here anymore.”

— Wesley Pruden, The Washington Times

“Accumulating evidence ... indicates something is up on North Korea. … (W)e checked President Trump's public schedule for (this past Tuesday). ... ‘In the evening, the President will have a working dinner with senior military leaders.' Chances are they're not gaming the NFL Draft.”

—Andrew Malcolm, HotAir

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.