SEIU spending priorities

Whether or not members agree with the Service Employees International Union's liberal, Democrat-friendly stances — and whether or not those stances actually benefit its members — the SEIU spends so much on politics that it reportedly is considering budget cuts, according to media reports.

A filing with the federal Labor Department shows the SEIU “spent $61.6 million on political activities and lobbying in 2016, roughly 20 percent of its $314.6 million budget,” according to The Washington Free Beacon. While adding about 15,000 members, revenue was down by $17 million, leaving a $10 million budget deficit.

Deepening that financial hole was another $19 million spent on the “Fight for 15” campaign for fast-food minimum-wage increases. That spending was labeled “support for organizing” in the federal filing, not “political activities and lobbying,” despite being undeniably political.

Richard Berman, Center for Union Facts executive director, told The Free Beacon that the SEIU's political spending would be better directed toward bargaining efforts that would actually help its members: “Instead of fighting for workplace benefits, the union is going behind their members' backs to bankroll Democrats and liberal advocacy groups.”

And that won't change unless SEIU members force SEIU leaders to focus on advancing their interests, rather than on supporting left-wing causes and politicians.