Editorials

A leader in 'economic development': Pa.'s poor record

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
JASMINE GOLDBAND
The Pennsylvania state Capitol (Trib photo)

Failure is always an option when a state's so-called “economic development” is driven by purely political considerations in the distribution of public subsidies.

In fact, since 2007 Pennsylvania has led the nation in corporate welfare, having “invested” $6 billion, writes Bob Dick, a senior policy analyst with the Commonwealth Foundation. And what has the state to show for all its publicly subsidized market meddling over the years?

Look no farther than Scranton, which in the '90s invested heavily in museums, a shopping mall, a stadium and an industrial park. Yet massive infusions of public money didn't revitalize a city that today is on its fifth economic-recovery plan, Mr. Dick notes.

Closer to home there's the infamous money pit known in recent years as the Sony industrial site in Westmoreland County. According to the Commonwealth Foundation, Volkswagen, the site's first occupant, received $70 million in the 1970s, followed by Sony, which pocketed more than $40 million before pulling out in 2007. Then in 2011, another $10 million went to rehab the site.

It's no wonder that from 2005-15 the commonwealth nationally ranked 35th in job growth, 31st in personal income growth and 38th in population growth. And still corporate welfare continues to consume millions of taxpayers' dollars.

If Pennsylvania instead cut that spending and used the savings to reduce its inordinate business tax rates, it just might break the cycle of failure.

