U.N. Watch: More peacekeeper perversions

An explosive new report exposes in shocking detail the indelible stain of sexual abuse by United Nations peacekeepers around the world.

Nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse by U.N. peacekeepers and other personnel over the past 12 years are reported in an Associated Press investigation released last week, revealing a sickening cycle of perversion that's worse than anything previously alleged. Included are more than 300 allegations of child abuse.

Yet only a fraction of the perpetrators faced imprisonment. More often than not, they're shielded by their own countries. Names of the convicted are kept confidential, “making accountability impossible to determine,” the AP reports.

The accounts of abuse relayed by children are repulsive. In impoverished Haiti, for example, Sri Lankan peacekeepers organized a sex ring that exploited nine children from 2004-07, according to the AP, citing an internal U.N. report. Subsequently, 114 of the peacekeepers were ordered home — but not one of them was jailed.

A Haitian lawyer working to get aid for victims of Haiti's deadly cholera outbreak — linked to U.N. peacekeepers — is now focused on securing child aid for about a dozen Haitian women impregnated by peacekeepers.

This worldwide turpitude has been paid lip service long enough. Posthaste, an independent panel should be appointed, similar to the one that investigated the Iraq Oil-for-Food scandal in 2004. And every country complicit in covering up its peacekeepers' atrocities must be held accountable.