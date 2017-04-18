Cuomo's deductible dues: New low in pandering to unions

Sinking to a new low in pandering to unions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo snuck a tax break into the Empire State's new budget that makes union dues fully deductible from state taxes.

It's “believed to be the first write-off of its kind in the nation,” according to the New York Post. And clearly it's a bad idea.

Critics say Mr. Cuomo did this without public debate, the Post and The Daily Caller report. While Big Labor's plaudits for this misbegotten perk are predictable, New York taxpayers, who are forced to make up this estimated $35 million sop to unions, surely will take a dimmer view.

Even worse: This tax break, averaging about $67, “won't save anything” for most union members, according to E.J. McMahon, research director for the nonpartisan Empire Center for Public Policy. That's because unionized bus drivers, office clerks and similar workers, along with public employees in rural areas, don't make enough to itemize deductions on their state taxes, he says. Only union honchos making more than $100,000 a year and itemizing deductions — mostly in New York City and its suburbs, along with Long Island — will benefit.

Cuomo's toadying to Big Labor has led the Empire State into territory better left uncharted. He teamed with the Service Employees International Union to make New York the first state with a job-destroying $15-an-hour minimum wage.

New York taxpayers surely shudder to think of what he'll come up with next.