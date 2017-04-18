Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Cuomo's deductible dues: New low in pandering to unions

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Getty Images
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Getty Images)

Updated 37 minutes ago

Sinking to a new low in pandering to unions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo snuck a tax break into the Empire State's new budget that makes union dues fully deductible from state taxes.

It's “believed to be the first write-off of its kind in the nation,” according to the New York Post. And clearly it's a bad idea.

Critics say Mr. Cuomo did this without public debate, the Post and The Daily Caller report. While Big Labor's plaudits for this misbegotten perk are predictable, New York taxpayers, who are forced to make up this estimated $35 million sop to unions, surely will take a dimmer view.

Even worse: This tax break, averaging about $67, “won't save anything” for most union members, according to E.J. McMahon, research director for the nonpartisan Empire Center for Public Policy. That's because unionized bus drivers, office clerks and similar workers, along with public employees in rural areas, don't make enough to itemize deductions on their state taxes, he says. Only union honchos making more than $100,000 a year and itemizing deductions — mostly in New York City and its suburbs, along with Long Island — will benefit.

Cuomo's toadying to Big Labor has led the Empire State into territory better left uncharted. He teamed with the Service Employees International Union to make New York the first state with a job-destroying $15-an-hour minimum wage.

New York taxpayers surely shudder to think of what he'll come up with next.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.