Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Laurel: Tothe Roaring Run Watershed Association and its volunteers. The group has spent decades buying and cleaning up land around its once-polluted namesake stream in Kiski Township. Now the public gets to enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails and, most recently, trout fishing, thanks to the association's stocking program.

Lance:To Allegheny Township supervisors. Yes, we know Supervisor Joe Ferguson's bid on an HVAC project at the township building is legal because he's not involved in awarding the contract. And, yes, we know his company has done good work for the township in the past. But the optics are horrible. Both Ferguson and the township would be better served simply by avoiding these situations.

On the “Watch List”: Federal flood insurance premiums. After Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, the Federal Emergency Management Agency's flood insurance program was broke, so they got rid of federal subsidies on the insurance plans and jacked up the rates to homeowners. The most recent update of flood-plain maps drove the issue home when folks who previously didn't need the insurance suddenly were hit with steep premium notices.

Laurel: To the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens now hold the NHL record for making the playoffs — 11 straight seasons. But as defending champions, league-leading goal-scorer Sidney Crosby and his teammates have far higher achievements in mind. Their first order of business is defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the second game of their best-of-seven, opening-round series set for 7 p.m. today at PPG Paints Arena. Hopefully, another Stanley Cup parade Downtown awaits in June. Let's go Pens!

