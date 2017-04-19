The Thursday wrap
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's “memo” for Uber and its plans for a fleet of self-driving cars is a missive too far. Among considerations, Mr. Peduto suggests that Uber drivers — even those who work fewer than 40 hours a week — should get benefits. But not to worry: “It's not a contract,” Peduto said of his memo. “It is where the city of Pittsburgh wants to see this industry move.” How fortunate for Uber. Hizzoner should take care that such memos — or more direct city meddling — do not move this nascent industry elsewhere. ... Since Unity Supervisor Mike O'Barto has announced his May 1 resignation as a township roadmaster, now's as good a time as any for the township to review the antiquated practice of supervisors serving as roadmasters. Time was when road upkeep was supervisors' top job. Today, of course, supervisors have their plates full with diverse issues. And, understandably, other townships have long abandoned the practice of supervisors, in effect, supervising themselves as roadmasters. Never mind the “optics” of this arrangement. Unity should catch up with the times. ... Irwin Council has bid farewell to its longtime manager, Mary Benko, who announced her retirement after 31 years with the borough, including a stint as its secretary. In an era when most folks “climb” from job to job, her obvious commitment to the borough and its residents deserves a hearty “Hear! Hear!”