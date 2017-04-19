Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (Trib photo)

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's “memo” for Uber and its plans for a fleet of self-driving cars is a missive too far. Among considerations, Mr. Peduto suggests that Uber drivers — even those who work fewer than 40 hours a week — should get benefits. But not to worry: “It's not a contract,” Peduto said of his memo. “It is where the city of Pittsburgh wants to see this industry move.” How fortunate for Uber. Hizzoner should take care that such memos — or more direct city meddling — do not move this nascent industry elsewhere. ... Since Unity Supervisor Mike O'Barto has announced his May 1 resignation as a township roadmaster, now's as good a time as any for the township to review the antiquated practice of supervisors serving as roadmasters. Time was when road upkeep was supervisors' top job. Today, of course, supervisors have their plates full with diverse issues. And, understandably, other townships have long abandoned the practice of supervisors, in effect, supervising themselves as roadmasters. Never mind the “optics” of this arrangement. Unity should catch up with the times. ... Irwin Council has bid farewell to its longtime manager, Mary Benko, who announced her retirement after 31 years with the borough, including a stint as its secretary. In an era when most folks “climb” from job to job, her obvious commitment to the borough and its residents deserves a hearty “Hear! Hear!”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.