Editorials

Dan Rooney, 1932-2017: A death in the family

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A LED board pays tribute to Daniel M. Rooney outside of Heinz Field on the North Side on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Updated 30 minutes ago

To so many in Western Pennsylvania, across the NFL and throughout Steelers Nation, Dan Rooney's passing Thursday at age 84 feels like a death in the family.

His 1969 hiring of head coach Chuck Noll transformed his family's perennially mediocre franchise into the 1970s' four-time champion “Super Steelers” — a rallying point as Pittsburgh hemorrhaged jobs and residents amid Big Steel's decline. Those who left carried that newfound black-and-gold pride with them, forming Steelers Nation and helping to counter Pittsburgh's Rust-Belt-relic image.

Mr. Rooney's business acumen was essential to pro football becoming America's most popular sport, helping to merge the AFL and NFL, end two players strikes, expand opportunities for minority coaches and executives, and make the NFL a multibillion-dollar business. Yet he never lost the common touch instilled by his upbringing on the North Side, which he never really left.

We differed politically — over his support for President Obama and for public stadium funding. But there's no denying how deeply Rooney cared about Pittsburgh and its people, and why he was so beloved by Steelers players, staff and fans, and so respected by fellow NFL owners.

Long before Rooney was Mr. Obama's ambassador to Ireland, he was Pittsburgh's ambassador to the world. Here and throughout Steelers Nation, his loss is felt as keenly as a family member's. Our condolences to your family, Mr. Rooney — and to the larger family of Pittsburghers everywhere.

