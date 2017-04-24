Tuesday takes
Play ball!: Parents and other supporters of Allegheny County's 14th Ward Baseball Association are moving beyond a scandal and continuing a sports tradition that transcends generations. This, after the association's former executive director, Jeff Rosenthal of Squirrel Hill, allegedly pocketed $162,000 from the association. Those who have worked hard to keep the league afloat have instituted new ground rules for finances along with better transparency — measures that should have been in place previously. Whether it's a baseball league or a book club, there must be a system of checks and balances whenever there's cash involved.
If at first you don't succeed ... : The initial review of shared police services between Manor and Irwin has ended after Irwin Council unanimously rejected any further investigation. It's unfortunate that a cost-saving option wasn't within reach. But studies such as this one are worthwhile. Municipalities need to look beyond their borders — and, yes, occasionally stir things up — as needs and priorities change.
Taking out the trash: It's prudent for Jeannette to explore privatizing its garbage collection. Aside from getting local government out of the garbage business and its headaches — namely $110,000 in delinquent residential garbage bills — there's the cost of replacing the city's problematic garbage truck, which by one estimate is costing $5,000 a month just in repairs. Besides, local leaders should be focused on more important concerns than garbage pickup.