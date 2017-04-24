Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Players of the 14th Ward Baseball Association warm up for practice at Frick Park on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. In December, the former executive director was arrested on charges that he embezzled $162,000 from the league's accounts. (Trib photo)

Play ball!: Parents and other supporters of Allegheny County's 14th Ward Baseball Association are moving beyond a scandal and continuing a sports tradition that transcends generations. This, after the association's former executive director, Jeff Rosenthal of Squirrel Hill, allegedly pocketed $162,000 from the association. Those who have worked hard to keep the league afloat have instituted new ground rules for finances along with better transparency — measures that should have been in place previously. Whether it's a baseball league or a book club, there must be a system of checks and balances whenever there's cash involved.

If at first you don't succeed ... : The initial review of shared police services between Manor and Irwin has ended after Irwin Council unanimously rejected any further investigation. It's unfortunate that a cost-saving option wasn't within reach. But studies such as this one are worthwhile. Municipalities need to look beyond their borders — and, yes, occasionally stir things up — as needs and priorities change.

Taking out the trash: It's prudent for Jeannette to explore privatizing its garbage collection. Aside from getting local government out of the garbage business and its headaches — namely $110,000 in delinquent residential garbage bills — there's the cost of replacing the city's problematic garbage truck, which by one estimate is costing $5,000 a month just in repairs. Besides, local leaders should be focused on more important concerns than garbage pickup.

