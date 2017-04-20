Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A lot sits empty next to the commercial building at 212 East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, on Wednesday, March 08, 2017. The lot is owned by the Greensburg Salem School district, who have plans to turn it into an entrance for Offut Field.

Updated 2 hours ago

Laurel (with a caveat): To Offutt Field's better-late-than-never entryway. Rejecting an offer that would have turned a vacant lot next to Greensburg Salem's athletic complex into parking for a developer couple's building, school officials say they'll use the parcel, acquired in 1916, for its original purpose, per the granddaughter of Offutt Field's namesake: a green-space entry walkway. The school board president says a design wasn't used eight years ago “because of finance.” Hence the caveat: The project depends on athletic-department fundraising.

Lance: To Starling Marte. In sports, one is expected to play by the rules. And those who reach the big leagues are paid handsomely to do just that. So it is with justifiable anger that we learn of the Pirates center fielder's 80-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid. Reportedly he flunked a spring-training drug test, confirmed by a second test. And he has exhausted his appeals. His poor judgment is incomprehensible.

An observation: Nobody wants the emotional and practical hassles, but the Diocese of Pittsburgh will merge parishes in a five-year process beginning in 2019. With priests' ranks projected to fall from today's 211 to 112 by 2025, and continuing declines in the faithful's numbers and Mass attendance that have reduced 2012's 204 parishes to 188, further mergers are a painful necessity.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.