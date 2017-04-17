Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Blight battle: It's about time local communities were given the tools they need to stop the spread of dilapidated buildings. Land banks are a good start, but the state and federal governments have to redouble their efforts to get locals the money and laws they need to turn around or get rid of the many safety hazards and eyesores in our communities.

Hydropower plants: Hmm, where have we heard this before? Oh, yeah, decades ago when one was proposed for the Natrona dam on the Allegheny River. That idea died when it was found that not enough water goes over that dam to produce enough power to be profitable. So-called green energy is one thing. But the Army Corps of Engineers currently is studying tearing out most of the dams on the Allegheny because they can't afford to maintain them. A lot more questions need to be answered on this one.

R.I.P.: As the region mourned the death of Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, news of another leader's passing rocked the area. Billionaire Henry L. Hillman, 98, had a keen mind for business, evidenced by his many accomplishments. His business acumen was surpassed only by his philanthropic devotion. Locally Mr. Hillman donated millions to medicine, science and technology, notably $10 million to establish the Hillman Cancer Center. He died Friday at UPMC Shadyside. May he rest in peace.

