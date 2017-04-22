Marino & marijuana: 'Madness' a la USSR

The Trump administration should spare itself embarrassment — and America a continuation of counterproductive marijuana prohibition — by reversing its apparent course on the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

President Trump supposedly wants to shrink government. He was considering eliminating the office as recently as February. Now, he seemingly wants to keep it. But Rob Gleason, former Pennsylvania GOP chairman, says Mr. Trump's also considering making its director — America's “drug czar” — a Cabinet-level official again, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

And even worse is Mr. Trump's reported pick: U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, R-Williamsport. His views are so at odds with common sense and scientific, political and societal reality that he opposes not only legalizing both medical and recreational marijuana, but exploiting non-intoxicating industrial hemp , too.

Mr. Marino also favors locking up nonviolent drug users until they submit to treatment. That's unlikely to be either legal or effective — but all too likely will remind Americans of Soviet psychiatric hospitals that targeted “undesirables.”

If the office remains, its next director ought to take marijuana off its agenda and refocus resources on actual drug problems, starting with America's opioid-addiction epidemic. Whoever Trump's pick is, the Senate must reject any nominee who invites Soviet-style political persecution via forced “medicine” and whose marijuana stance recalls “Reefer Madness.”