Sunday pops
Updated 31 minutes ago
McClatchy reports that former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, from exile in Moscow, makes $30,000 or more for many of his video-chat appearances. Pittsburgh native Michael Hayden — the retired Air Force general who headed the NSA (1999-2005) and CIA (2006-09) — played down the damage done to U.S. interests by Mr. Snowden's revelations of NSA secrets and also said, “I do things for a speaker's fee. There's nothing inherently wrong with that.” After all, it's the same First Amendment that protects both men's public-speaking endeavors. … Former top Ed Rendell aide John Estey, whose cooperation reportedly helped in charging former state Treasurer Rob McCord and others, will serve a year's probation for pocketing $13,000 from FBI agents investigating Harrisburg's pay-to-play culture. But Philly.com 's story on his April 13 sentencing surely sent shivers down spines across the State of Corruption: “It remains unclear … whether other indictments stemming from his cooperation loom.” ... U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., should re-take Political Optics 101. Responding to an April 11 town hall comment about constituents paying his congressional salary, he said, “Bullcrap. I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got there and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go,” according to McClatchy. Video of his reply went viral, damaging his image far beyond his district. But come 2018, it's voters there who'll decide whether “pride goeth before a fall” holds true for Mr. Mullin.