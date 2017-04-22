Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Edward Snowden appears on a live video feed from Moscow at an event sponsored by ACLU Hawaii in Honolulu in 2015. The former National Security Agency worker leaked classified documents about government surveillance. (AP Photo)

Updated 31 minutes ago

McClatchy reports that former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, from exile in Moscow, makes $30,000 or more for many of his video-chat appearances. Pittsburgh native Michael Hayden — the retired Air Force general who headed the NSA (1999-2005) and CIA (2006-09) — played down the damage done to U.S. interests by Mr. Snowden's revelations of NSA secrets and also said, “I do things for a speaker's fee. There's nothing inherently wrong with that.” After all, it's the same First Amendment that protects both men's public-speaking endeavors. … Former top Ed Rendell aide John Estey, whose cooperation reportedly helped in charging former state Treasurer Rob McCord and others, will serve a year's probation for pocketing $13,000 from FBI agents investigating Harrisburg's pay-to-play culture. But Philly.com 's story on his April 13 sentencing surely sent shivers down spines across the State of Corruption: “It remains unclear … whether other indictments stemming from his cooperation loom.” ... U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., should re-take Political Optics 101. Responding to an April 11 town hall comment about constituents paying his congressional salary, he said, “Bullcrap. I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got there and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go,” according to McClatchy. Video of his reply went viral, damaging his image far beyond his district. But come 2018, it's voters there who'll decide whether “pride goeth before a fall” holds true for Mr. Mullin.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.