Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
North Koreans walk un downtown Pyongyang where portraits of late leader Kim Il Sung, left, and leader Kim Jong Un are seen in the background. (AP Photo)

Updated 2 hours ago

“(H)as there been a revolution in President Trump's foreign policy? His most fervent supporters shouldn't get overly exercised and his interventionist critics shouldn't get too excited. What has been on offer so far is broadly consistent with the Jacksonian worldview that is the core of Trump's posture toward the world. … The Jacksonian school is inclined toward realism and reluctant to use force, except when a national interest is clearly at stake.”

— Rich Lowry, New York Post

“The New York Times' public editor called out her own paper Tuesday for publishing an op-ed by Marwan Barghouti without disclosing the fact that Barghouti was convicted in 2004 of killing five Israelis in a terrorist attack. ... The paper described Barghouti simply as ‘a Palestinian leader and parliamentarian' … .”

— Peter Hasson, The Daily Caller

“Buried in an otherwise humdrum jobs report for March was ... that mining jobs in America were up by 11,000 … . (L)iberals have been saying that Donald Trump has been lying ... that he can bring coal jobs back. Well, so far he has.”

— Stephen Moore, The Washington Times

“During a recent interview with Sky News, (British) Olympian James Cracknell cited North Korea as one of two countries ... that have a handle on obesity. … As the anchor properly pointed out, North Korea has a ‘handle on obesity' because its dictator, Kim Jong-un, is starving his people.”

— Katie Pavlich, Townhall

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.