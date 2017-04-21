Saturday roundup
Updated 2 hours ago
“(H)as there been a revolution in President Trump's foreign policy? His most fervent supporters shouldn't get overly exercised and his interventionist critics shouldn't get too excited. What has been on offer so far is broadly consistent with the Jacksonian worldview that is the core of Trump's posture toward the world. … The Jacksonian school is inclined toward realism and reluctant to use force, except when a national interest is clearly at stake.”
— Rich Lowry, New York Post
“The New York Times' public editor called out her own paper Tuesday for publishing an op-ed by Marwan Barghouti without disclosing the fact that Barghouti was convicted in 2004 of killing five Israelis in a terrorist attack. ... The paper described Barghouti simply as ‘a Palestinian leader and parliamentarian' … .”
— Peter Hasson, The Daily Caller
“Buried in an otherwise humdrum jobs report for March was ... that mining jobs in America were up by 11,000 … . (L)iberals have been saying that Donald Trump has been lying ... that he can bring coal jobs back. Well, so far he has.”
— Stephen Moore, The Washington Times
“During a recent interview with Sky News, (British) Olympian James Cracknell cited North Korea as one of two countries ... that have a handle on obesity. … As the anchor properly pointed out, North Korea has a ‘handle on obesity' because its dictator, Kim Jong-un, is starving his people.”
— Katie Pavlich, Townhall