Anger's outcome

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What was supposed to be a Democrat “coronation” — and a stinging rebuke of President Trump's policies — came up precariously short Tuesday in Georgia's high-profile “jungle primary.”

Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, former congressional aide and the Democrats' chosen one, was supposed to flatten the Republican field in Georgia's traditionally red 6th Congressional District race. With ample endorsements and a pipeline of cash, he was supposed to seize the majority vote and thereby grab the U.S. House seat outright. Instead, he'll face Republican Karen Handel, Georgia's former secretary of State, in a June 20 runoff election.

Of course, the revelation that Mr. Ossoff lives outside the district didn't help his bid. Still, his financial support, primarily from outside the state, was enormous — more than $8 million —along with an army of volunteers who traveled from as far away as Berkeley, Calif. Never mind the celebrity endorsements.

“Stop Donald Trump, the man who encourages racial and religious discrimination and sexism,” said actor Samuel L. Jackson in the ad paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

What's become increasingly apparent is that obsessive anger, if not outright hatred, between both major political parties isn't helping either's cause. To the contrary, it affects judgment and stifles critical thinking, leading to poor policy (to wit, the GOP's abysmal ObamaCare retread).

Georgia's special election imparts a lesson in the value of rational political discourse. Whether it's learned by the 2018 midterm elections is anyone's guess.