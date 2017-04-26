The Thursday wrap
Updated 1 hour ago
The union sop commonly referred to as a project labor agreement came under justifiable fire from a Delmont-based paving contractor, who accused Westmoreland County's Democrat commissioners of bid rigging. Commissioners Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas both insist that PLAs are nothing of the kind; nonunion contractors are perfectly eligible to apply for county work — provided they meet the PLA requirements. Funny thing, though: Vince Tresco's paving company has done “good” work for the county previously without a PLA, according to GOP Commissioner Charles Anderson. Nothing's more pungent than the stench of purely partisan, union-toadying politics. ... The decline in Pennsylvania traffic fatalities in 2016 from the previous year is welcome news. But we're not sure better “innovation, roadway improvements and education outreach,” as attributed by Gov. Tom Wolf, are the reasons. Whereas fatalities ticked down in Westmoreland County, they increased in Allegheny County. Aside from government meeting its responsibility to properly maintain roads, drivers can reduce the risk of accidents by minding their speed, putting down their phones and keeping both eyes on the road. ... In case you missed it, April 23 (or 113 days into the new year) is the point at which Americans worked enough days to pay off their taxes, according to the Tax Foundation. For Pennsylvanians, the state and local tax burden averages out to a whopping $4,589 per person. One more time: The commonwealth doesn't have a revenue problem. It has a spending problem.