Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
State Police investigate a fatal accident involving a tri-axle truck and an empty school bus along Rt. 22 West near Auction Barn Road in Derry earlier this month. (Trib photo)

Updated 1 hour ago

The union sop commonly referred to as a project labor agreement came under justifiable fire from a Delmont-based paving contractor, who accused Westmoreland County's Democrat commissioners of bid rigging. Commissioners Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas both insist that PLAs are nothing of the kind; nonunion contractors are perfectly eligible to apply for county work — provided they meet the PLA requirements. Funny thing, though: Vince Tresco's paving company has done “good” work for the county previously without a PLA, according to GOP Commissioner Charles Anderson. Nothing's more pungent than the stench of purely partisan, union-toadying politics. ... The decline in Pennsylvania traffic fatalities in 2016 from the previous year is welcome news. But we're not sure better “innovation, roadway improvements and education outreach,” as attributed by Gov. Tom Wolf, are the reasons. Whereas fatalities ticked down in Westmoreland County, they increased in Allegheny County. Aside from government meeting its responsibility to properly maintain roads, drivers can reduce the risk of accidents by minding their speed, putting down their phones and keeping both eyes on the road. ... In case you missed it, April 23 (or 113 days into the new year) is the point at which Americans worked enough days to pay off their taxes, according to the Tax Foundation. For Pennsylvanians, the state and local tax burden averages out to a whopping $4,589 per person. One more time: The commonwealth doesn't have a revenue problem. It has a spending problem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.