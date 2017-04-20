Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Lance: To unpaid pension contributions. The state auditor says Cheswick has been shorting its police pension fund for years. The borough owes about $173,000 in contributions plus interest. This is irresponsible.

To make matters worse, the borough risks losing state aid for the fund because it has failed to respond to the audit findings. Instead of fixing the problem, the borough is engaged in finger-pointing with its former treasurer over who's to blame. The only ones to blame are the officials who have the power to rectify the situation now — but haven't. It's time for action. Stop playing with the financial future of police retirees who put their lives on the line to keep the community safe. They made their contributions faithfully for years and so should you.

Lance: To Starling Marte. In sports, one is expected to play by the rules. And those who reach the big leagues are paid handsomely to do just that. So it is with justifiable anger that we learn of the Pirates center fielder's 80-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid. Reportedly he flunked a spring-training drug test, confirmed by a second test. And he has exhausted his appeals. His poor judgment is incomprehensible.

