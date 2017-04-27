Laurels & Lances
Lance: To denigrating progress. Discussing “gentrification” during a televised April 19 debate, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared “East Liberty has become too successful.” No debate panelist pressed him to explain, so we will: Exactly when did once-blighted, now-vibrant East Liberty cross the “too successful” line, Mr. Mayor? And would you prefer to somehow return it to the way it was?
On the “Watch List”: Woodland Hills' new head football coach. A 5-4 school board vote taken before public comment gave high school Principal Kevin Murray, assistant head coach for five years, the top job — despite many calls for firing him as principal. He was disciplined this year after allegedly threatening a 14-year-old special-education student. And the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is investigating a school altercation between a Churchill police officer and a student, which he allegedly witnessed in part. Why hire a head coach carrying such baggage?
Lance: To muddying corporate-welfare waters. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald initially said incentives helped lure Alcoa's headquarters back to Pittsburgh from New York City. Then the Trib reported Alcoa “received no tax breaks or other government subsides” but the “state, (Allegheny County) and city told Alcoa” they'll work to add “certain flight destinations from Pittsburgh International Airport” — which almost always involves subsidies. So, even if there are no Alcoa-related subsidies now , there still might be.