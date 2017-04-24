Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

The chicken came first: Want the freshest eggs? You'll need a chicken. With the popularity of “urban farming” growing, towns must decide whether residents can keep backyard chickens. Those who already have chickens — and keep them secure in their own yards — in places such as New Kensington make a strong argument in favor of self-sufficiency.

R.I.P. Jimmy Chambers: The only African-American police chief ever in the Alle-Kiski Valley died last week and was remembered with a lengthy funeral procession and full honor guard. His legacy is one of passion for his work and integrity for the job. Here's hoping another part of his legacy, a minority as police chief, isn't lost on local municipal leaders.

Ditching the hazards: Most folks have some hazardous materials at home: paints, cleaners, pesticides — which they really do want to dispose of responsibly. So it's great that Harrison hosted an event for residents to get rid of things most garbage collections won't take. Yes, there were fees. Consider that the price of safety. The Valley needs more such events.

