Editorials

The Lt. Gov. Stack mess: A new Pa. low point

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

For any governor, let alone one with re-election ambitions, abusive treatment of state workers by his No. 2 is a damaging embarrassment. And, indeed, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf couldn't unpack this baggage fast enough.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack has proffered a pitiful apology for verbally abusing his state police protective detail and staff at the taxpayer-provided lieutenant governor's residence in Fort Indiantown Gap. There's also a pending inspector general investigation.

Nevertheless, typically low-key Mr. Wolf stripped the dapper Mr. Stack of his state police detail and cut his residence staff. Even in the “State of Corruption,” political pundits do not recall a point so low at which a sitting Pennsylvania governor so disciplined the lieutenant governor publicly. Then there's this: In his apology Stack also said such “unacceptable” actions “were symptoms of a larger problem.” Do tell.

The state's lieutenant governor presides over the Senate, chairs the Board of Pardons and oversees the state Emergency Management Council. And even though the governor runs separately from the lieutenant governor in the primaries, the expectation is that they will work together once elected. Stack earlier this month said it had been weeks since he had spoken to Wolf.

Heaven knows what will come out of the IG's investigation of Stack's treatment of publicly paid staff. But there should be no question whatsoever about releasing these findings to the public and clearing the air of this latest state stench.

